Football SnapShop: Offensive Lineman Daniel King

Daniel King, Sr,. OL

6-foot-5, 340 pounds

Even though Troy plays in the Sun Belt Conference, it doesn’t mean finding meaning content on offensive linemen for the Trojans is easy because it’s not.

In our efforts of digging and digging, we found very little on former Troy offensive guard Daniel King, who transferred to North Carolina in the winter.

The interviews of him we found he mostly spoke about his team, the o-line, or the upcoming game. So, to give readers some solid information on him, here is his bio from the official Troy football page:





2024 All-Sun Belt Second Team 2023 All-Sun Belt Second Team Senior (2024): Named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team … Finished Troy career with 2,642 snaps played, allowed nine sacks in 1,396 career pass blocking snaps … Named permanent team captain and to the Leadership Council ... Split time across two positions, playing 429 snaps at right tackle and 360 at right guard … Allowed just two sacks all season in 408 pass blocking situations and was the fourth-rated run blocker in the league … Key blocker for a 1,000-yard rusher and 1,000-yard receiver, just the third duo in program history to reach those thresholds in the same season … Troy allowed just four sacks in November, the fewest in the Sun Belt

2023 (Junior): Named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team … Played 963 offensive snaps, third most on the team … Troy’s top-rated pass blocker and run blocker per PFF … Allowed just five sacks, four hits and six hurries in 520 pass blocking situations at right guard … Posted seven games with a perfect PFF 100 efficiency rating … Called for just three penalties all year … Blocked for Kimani Vidal, who was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and AP All-American after setting school records for single-game, single-season and career rushing yards … Blocked for just the third 3,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rushing combo in program history … Did not allow a hit on the quarterback in 11-of-13 games

As we are doing all spring and summer, here is a dive into King’s numbers:

2024 Stats:

*12 games, 789 snaps (right guard 360 snaps, right tackle 429 snaps), 408 pass blocking snaps, 1 sack allowed, 3 QB hits allowed, 7 hurries allowed, efficiency 96.5.

Career Stats:

*40 games, 2,642 snaps (2,183 right guard, 430 right tackle, 17 left guard, 7 left tackle), 1,396 pass blocking snaps, 8 sacks allowed, 8 QB hits allowed, 23 hurries allowed, 96.8 efficiency.





2025 Outlook:

This guy is good and he’s all about team. Every interview of him we came across he didn’t talk about himself other than when he was asked last summer why he returned instead of entering the transfer portal. He said he loved it at Troy and wanted to finish what he started.

The numbers are good, the size is good, the film is good, and perhaps King will be good for the Tar Heels.