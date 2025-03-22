For Jackson, the Time to Think About his Future will Soon Come

MILWAUKEE, WI – At some point in the very near future, North Carolina freshman guard Ian Jackson will sit down with those whom he trusts and discuss his future.

A conversation with UNC Coach Hubert Davis will take place as well, and then input from various sources including general manager Jim Tanner and what some people in the NBA think about the 6-foot-4 New York native.

And then, he will make a decision on whether to return to UNC, head to the NBA, or possibly enter the transfer portal. The reality of the current NIL/portal era is just about anything is possible. And with Jackson having more options than some players, his range of thought will be greater.

So naturally, he was asked multiple times about his future following the Tar Heels’ 71-64 loss to Mississippi on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum.

“I’m not sure. I didn’t think about it yet,” he replied. “We lost here, that’s what’s on my mind right now and when the time comes for the next step, I’ll talk to my circle and figure it out.”

Jackson said gathering information and getting perspective is important, but also unwinding from the season. A decision will come, and he appears in no hurry to make one.

“I think as I think about it some more, and like thoroughly think about it, I would start to understand what I want to do,” Jackson said. “I just didn’t get a chance to think about what to do.”

At one point, Jackson was considered a lock to leave for the NBA. It was somewhat the plan coming in, which he loosely acknowledged last October. And when he went off in a seven-game span starting in late December, it was a foregone conclusion.