Five Carolina Football Kickoff Times Announced

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced game times and television networks for the first three weeks of the 2025 season, as well as the league’s non-Saturday games, Thursday afternoon.

Following an 8 p.m. kickoff against TCU on ESPN to open the Bill Belichick era of Carolina Football announced previously, the Tar Heels travel to Charlotte Sept. 6 for a 7 p.m. matchup against the 49ers on ESPN+. Last season, UNC earned a 37-20 victory versus Charlotte at Kenan Stadium.

In Week Three, Carolina welcomes Richmond to Chapel Hill on Family Football Day for a 3:30 p.m. kick on ACC Network, marking the first meeting between the teams since 1978.

The Tar Heels have two Friday night road games this season with a 10:30 p.m. ET clash against California Oct. 17 on ESPN and an Oct. 31game at Syracuse set for 7:30 p.m., also on ESPN.

The ACC will announce the remainder of the game times on a regular basis throughout the fall, using either a 12- or six-day turnaround from week to week.