CHAPEL Hill – North Carolina used a 15-0 run in the second half to pull away from California for a 79-53 win Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Ian Jackson’s 20 points while Elliot Cadeau added 15 and Seth Trimble chipped in 12.

UNC is now 12-6 overall and 5-1 in the ACC. The Bears dropped to 8-9 and 1-5.

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say after the game: