Ranking the top 2 Carolina Teams in Each Decade: 1980s

So, here is the sixth installment of our 9-part series ranking the top two UNC basketball teams from each decade:

We change it up each year, and this offseason is no different as we unveil the top two UNC basketball teams from basically each decade. This is a 9-part series that begins with the top two teams before the 1940s and then we do each remaining decade.

One of the things we really enjoy at Tar Heel Illustrated is diving into the past history of North Carolina’s football and basketball programs. And ranking players and teams has been an annual endeavor that generates plenty of discourse among our readers.

1982

Record: 32-2 (12-2 ACC)

NCAA Tournament: NCAA champions

ACC Tournament: ACC Champions

Ranking: 1

Coach: Dean Smith

All-Americans: James Worthy; Sam Perkins.

All-ACC: James Worthy (1st); Sam Perkins (1st).

Honors: James Worthy, National Player of the Year, Final Four MOP, NCAA East Region MOP, ACC Tournament MVP; Michael Jordan ACC Rookie of the Year.

One thing that surprises younger UNC fans that didn’t see the 1982 Tar Heels in person or on TV back in the day is they can’t believe one of this great program’s best teams ever wasn’t all that deep. After the starting five, there was a considerable drop off.

Now, part of that is due to just how excellent the starters were. James Worthy was later named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history, Sam Perkins was a three-time first-team All-America who played 17 seasons in the NBA scoring 15,324 points and pulling down 7,666 rebounds in the process. He also played in 167 playoff games where he scored another 1,861 points.

Worthy’s No. 42 jersey is retired by the Los Angeles Lakers. He won three NBA titles there, including a Finals MVP, averaged 21.1 points in 143 playoff games and is in the Naismith Hall of Fame.

Jordan, well, most everyone knows what Jordan has accomplished.

All three were named to the ACC’s 50th Anniversary team and combined they scored 69,936 points, grabbed 19,046 rebounds and handed out 10,399 assists while also playing in 489 playoff games.

So, the 1982 Tar Heels were not exactly the deepest team in UNC history, but that trio was so good and dominant along with senior point guard Jimmy Black serving as an extension to Dean Smith on the floor and sophomore Matt Doherty, who is one of the greatest role players ever at Carolina.

In the pre-shot clock and 3-point shot era, the Heels were explosive though statistically not what one might think given the names of the starters and program’s reputation. The Tar Heels scored 80 or more points just three times, but they held opponents to under 50 points 10 times and below 40 points 3 times.

These Heels ran amazing sets and half court stuff, drawn up and executed to near perfection at times, and they got baskets seemingly every time one was needed. They came a game short of winning the national title the year before, falling to Indiana by 13 points and their mission was to make amends, and they did, defeating a terrific Georgetown team in the finals. Carolina barely escaped James Madison in their first NCAA Tournament game, but generated steam and got to Dean Smith's seventh Final Four, where the legendary coach final cut down the nets.

Originally, the '82 team was No. 1 in these rankings, but after thoroughly measuring it versus the other competitor, it became pretty clear the second spot was where the '82 Heels belonged, which is still quite impressive.

Note: Four Naismith Hall of Famers were a part of the 1981-82 UNC basketball team: Smith, Worthy, Jordan and assistant coach Roy Williams. Perkins is in the College Basketball Hall of Fame.





1984

Record: 28-3 (14-0)

NCAA Tournament: NCAA Sweet 16

ACC Tournament: Lost semifinals

Ranking: 1

Coach: Dean Smith

All-Americans: Michael Jordan; Sam Perkins.

All-ACC: Michael Jordan (1st); Sam Perkins (1st).

Honors: Michael Jordan: ACC Player of the Year; consensus National Player of the Year.

If Kenny Smith didn't break his wrist in a January game against LSU, this team might occupy the No. 1 slot in these rankings. They were unbeaten when he went down and were just that good, and in fact the Heels were 21-0 before suffering a loss to Arkansas in Pine Bluff on Feb. 12 of that year.

Michael Jordan was by far the best player in the nation, Sam Perkins was a first-team All-America for the third consecutive season, Smith was excellent as a freshman headed for the top honor for newcomers had he not been hurt, plus also on the roster: 1986 No. 1 overall top NBA pick Brad Daugherty; Joe Wolf (11 years in the NBA); Dave Popson (3 years NBA); in addition to Steve Hale, Buzz Peterson, Curtis Hunter and a three-year starter named Matt Doherty. The chemistry on that team was simply amazing. Its three losses, all of which came after Smith was hurt, were by a total of seven points at Arkansas, versus Duke in the ACC Tournament, and in the Sweet 16 to Indiana.

The Heels went 14-0 in the ACC, won nonconference games over Missouri - the best program in the Big 8 at the time - at Syracuse by 23 and by 13 at a St. John's team that had Chris Mullin.

Smith missed eight games but wore a soft cast when he returned that clearly limited his effectiveness. Dean Smith later suggested he may have brought the point guard back too soon, but it wouldn't have mattered, because Smith never would have been his pre-injured self at any point that season. UNC simply wasn't the same after the injury, though still awfully good.

One could argue this is the best UNC team to never win a national championship, though the 1968 Heels, who are still to come in this series, might have something to say about that.

By the way, this was the last UNC team to play its entire home schedule in Carmichael Auditorium.

1984 NBA Draft

Michael Jordan, 1st Round, No. 3 overall selection

Sam Perkins, 1st Round, No. 4 overall selection

Matt Doherty, 6th Round, No. 118 overall selection

Cecil Exum, 9th Round, No. 194 overall selection