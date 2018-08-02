TarHeelIllustrated.com

Suwanee, GA, defensive end Tomari Fox took full advantage of his trip last weekend to Chapel Hill, a visit that included him gaining increasing comfort with the North Carolina program in every manner.

The experience concluded Saturday with Fox getting an opportunity to enjoy the annual summer cookout for prospects, spend quality time with the coaches and current UNC defensive lineman Allen Cater, not to mention his brother, Tomon, who starts for the Tar Heels at defensive end.

“The cookout was nice, and I definitely had a great experience and learned a lot about how they would use me if I went there,” the class of 2019 prospect told THI.