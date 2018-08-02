TarHeelIllustrated.com

Fox Enjoys Cookout, Cater, Staff & Overall Visit
Suwanee, GA, defensive end Tomari Fox took full advantage of his trip last weekend to Chapel Hill, a visit that included him gaining increasing comfort with the North Carolina program in every manner.
The experience concluded Saturday with Fox getting an opportunity to enjoy the annual summer cookout for prospects, spend quality time with the coaches and current UNC defensive lineman Allen Cater, not to mention his brother, Tomon, who starts for the Tar Heels at defensive end.
“The cookout was nice, and I definitely had a great experience and learned a lot about how they would use me if I went there,” the class of 2019 prospect told THI.
“I spent time with defensive line coach Deke Adams, coach John Papuchis, head coach Larry Fedora and player Allen Cater, they were just telling me about how UNC is D-Line U. “
Cater was Fox’s host, though, and he made quite the impression.
“I think Allen Cater is an amazing player and definitely professional who’s responsible and a trust worthy student athlete,” he said. “The trip itself was all around very pleasing and enlightening.”
What’s next up for Fox heading into the fall?
“I think I might go to West Virginia this fall but as far as recruiting goes, I’m just going to let it flow naturally,” he replied.
Aside from UNC he has picked up offers from Iowa, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi and Maryland among others.