CHAPEL HILL – The returns of the annual Fedora’s Freak Show at North Carolina on Saturday night meant a close to UNC’s football prospect camp season in most entertaining fashion.

The UNC staff welcomed 60 prospects from the 2019-2021 classes with the most exciting part the competition that closed out the position group part of camp. THI was on hand videotaping the action, focusing on the battles between the offensive and defensive lines and the wide receivers and defensive backs.

In the following videos, the defensive players are noted first in the OL-DL matchups, and in the other battles it notes the defender, receiver and QB in parenthesis, in that order.

Here are the videos: