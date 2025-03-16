Getting to Know the San Diego State Aztecs

North Carolina opens up NCAA Tournament play against San Diego State on Tuesday in Dayton, OH, as part of the First Four. The Aztecs earned an at-large bid out of the Mountain West Conference, their fifth consecutive appearance in the Big Dance.
Tuesday's matchup marks the third between the two programs as UNC holds a 2-0 record, its last win coming on November 24, 1990 (99-63).
As the Tar Heels prepare for a quick turnaround, take a deep dive into its opponent in San Diego State:
No. 11 San Diego State Aztecs
Record: 21-9 overall (Mountain West: 14-6)
Top Players:
-Nick Boyd: 6-3/Senior/13.4 PPG/3.8 RPG/4.0 APG
-Miles Byrd: 6-7/Sophomore/12.6 PPG/4.5 RPG/2.8 APG
-BJ Davis: 6-2/Sophomore/9.0 PPG/3.0 RPG/1.2 APG
Trending: 6-4 in last 10 games
Offensive Efficiency: 109.8 (111th)
Defensive Efficiency: 93.5 (13th)
Scoring Offense: 70.8 PPG (257th)
Scoring Defense: 63.8 PPG (14th)
NET Ranking: 52nd
KenPom Ranking: 46th
Most Impressive Wins: Creighton, Houston, New Mexico
Worst Losses: UNLV (twice)
Noteworthy Opponents:
Vs. Gonzaga, 80-67 L
Vs. Creighton, 71-53 W (Neutral Site)
Vs. Oregon, 78-68 L (Neutral Site)
Vs. Houston, 73-70 W (OT) (Neutral Site)
Interesting Note: San Diego State holds opponents to 38.1% shooting, good for third in college basketball