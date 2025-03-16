Published Mar 16, 2025
Getting to Know the San Diego State Aztecs
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

North Carolina opens up NCAA Tournament play against San Diego State on Tuesday in Dayton, OH, as part of the First Four. The Aztecs earned an at-large bid out of the Mountain West Conference, their fifth consecutive appearance in the Big Dance.

Tuesday's matchup marks the third between the two programs as UNC holds a 2-0 record, its last win coming on November 24, 1990 (99-63).

As the Tar Heels prepare for a quick turnaround, take a deep dive into its opponent in San Diego State:

No. 11 San Diego State Aztecs

Record: 21-9 overall (Mountain West: 14-6)

Top Players:

-Nick Boyd: 6-3/Senior/13.4 PPG/3.8 RPG/4.0 APG

-Miles Byrd: 6-7/Sophomore/12.6 PPG/4.5 RPG/2.8 APG

-BJ Davis: 6-2/Sophomore/9.0 PPG/3.0 RPG/1.2 APG

Trending: 6-4 in last 10 games

Offensive Efficiency: 109.8 (111th)

Defensive Efficiency: 93.5 (13th)

Scoring Offense: 70.8 PPG (257th)

Scoring Defense: 63.8 PPG (14th)

NET Ranking: 52nd

KenPom Ranking: 46th

Most Impressive Wins: Creighton, Houston, New Mexico

Worst Losses: UNLV (twice)

Noteworthy Opponents:

Vs. Gonzaga, 80-67 L

Vs. Creighton, 71-53 W (Neutral Site)

Vs. Oregon, 78-68 L (Neutral Site)

Vs. Houston, 73-70 W (OT) (Neutral Site)

Interesting Note: San Diego State holds opponents to 38.1% shooting, good for third in college basketball