CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – North Carolina graduate forward Harrison Ingram and NC State graduate guard DJ Horne shared Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors, and Louisville guard Ty-Laur Johnson was named ACC Rookie of the Week.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

In North Carolina’s 93-84 win over No. 7 Duke, Ingram scored a season-high 21 points, made a career-high five 3-pointers, tied his career high with eight field goals, grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds and tied his career high with four steals. The Dallas, Texas, native joined George Lynch (1993 NCAA East Region final vs. Cincinnati) as the only Tar Heels ever to have at least 20 points, 13 rebounds and four steals in a game. Ingram joined Reggie Bullock as the only Tar Heels with five 3-pointers and 13 rebounds in a game (Bullock vs. NC State in 2013). He averaged 14.5 points and 13.0 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ two games last week. At Georgia Tech, Ingram scored eight points, had a game-high 13 rebounds and recorded three assists.

Horne averaged 25.0 points per game in NC State’s wins over Miami and Georgia Tech last week. The Raleigh, North Carolina, native scored a game-high 24 points in the win over Miami on Tuesday night, finishing the game 7-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range, and 7-of-8 from the foul line. In the win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, Horne poured in 26 points on 6-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, and 10-of-11 from the foul line. Horne had zero turnovers in 71 minutes of action for the week. He was clutch for the Pack in the second half when NC State found itself behind in the final 20 minutes in both games, scoring 32 of his 50 points after halftime.

In Johnson’s lone game of the week, he accomplished a feat no other Cardinal basketball player has done in program history. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Johnson scored 27 points, dished out 11 assists and pulled down six rebounds in Louisville's 101-92 victory over Florida State, becoming the program’s first player to score at least 20 points, dish out 10 assists and grab five rebounds in a game. He also notched his first career double-double and recorded numerous career highs including points, assists, rebounds, blocks, field goals made and field goals attempted. He is the only player this season in college basketball to have at least 27, 11 and six against a Division I opponent and is just the fourth player in eight seasons to do it against a Power Five opponent. Johnson's 27 points marks the most by any ACC freshman this year and his 11 assists ties that same bar.





2023-24 ACC Players of the Week

Nov. 13 – Armando Bacot, Gr., F/C, North Carolina

Nov. 20 – Quinten Post, Gr., F/C, Boston College

Nov. 27 – Jamir Watkins, R-Jr., F, Florida State; RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina

Dec. 4 – PJ Hall, Sr., C, Clemson

Dec. 11 – Blake Hinson, Sr., F, Pitt

Dec. 18 – Kyle Filipowski, So., C, Duke

Dec. 26 – RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina; Lynn Kidd, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Jan. 2 – Quadir Copeland, So., G, Syracuse

Jan. 8 – Armando Bacot, Gr., F/C, North Carolina; Kevin “Boopie” Miller, So., G, Wake Forest

Jan. 15 – Sean Pedulla, Jr., G, Virginia Tech

Jan. 22 – Reece Beekman, Sr., G, Virginia

Jan. 29 – RJ Davis, Sr., G, North Carolina

Feb. 5 – Harrison Ingram, Gr., F, North Carolina; DJ Horne, Gr., G, NC State





2023-24 ACC Rookies of the Week

Nov. 13 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Nov. 20 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Nov. 27 – Dennis Parker Jr., G, NC State

Dec. 4 – Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech

Dec. 11 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Dec. 18 – Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech

Dec. 26 – Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech

Jan. 2 – Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame

Jan. 8 – Carlton Carrington, G, Pitt

Jan. 15 – Braeden Shrewsberry, G, Notre Dame

Jan. 22 – Jaland Lowe, G, Pitt

Jan. 29 – Jared McCain, G, Duke

Feb. 5 – Ty-Laur Johnson, G, Louisville