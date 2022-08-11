Healthy And With A Clear Mind, D.J. Jones Is Finding His Game

CHAPEL HILL – D.J. Jones is feeling pretty good these days. And that’s a departure from his first two years at North Carolina. Bum ankle, broken foot, and plenty of uncertainty marked his first two years as a Tar Heel. It kept him from getting more snaps as a true freshman in 2020, including starting the Orange Bowl after studs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams opted out. And it limited his game reps last season. As a result, Jones has played in only 17 games so far, a year ago running the ball 60 times for 253 yards, which is an average of 4.2 per attempt. Carolina needed a quality second back to complement Ty Chandler, and Jones was supposed to be that player, but the injuries and mental fog they created hampered his season. “I was real hesitant last year,” Jones recently said. “I was second-guessing everything – second-guessing my moves – and it made me feel off-balance a lot. I think that showed up a lot, and that’s another reason why I was in-and-out playing.” Not anymore. “Right now, I’m just working on my confidence,” he said. “I’m healthy, so that’s all I need to do now. Everything else will jell back into that… “I’ve had two surgeries the past two years, but I’ve healed from both of them, I’m 110 percent.” A healthy Jones is exactly what the Tar Heels need. The current six-man scholarship group in the running backs room has combined for just 488 offensive snaps in college. Two players, George Pettaway and Omarion Hampton, are true freshmen, but the others haven’t logged much time.

D.J. Jones ran the ball 60 times for 253 yards last season as a sophomore for the Tar Heels. (USA Today)

Caleb Hood got 64 snaps as a true freshman last fall, Elijah Green has logged 26 in two seasons, and veteran British Brooks, who was named RB1 coming out of spring practice, has played only 156 offensive snaps in his career, 98 of which came last season, mostly in UNC’s final three contests. Hence Jones’ importance. He would have started the Orange Bowl two years ago if he wasn’t hurt, and he would have played significantly more last fall without being banged up. UNC Coach Mack Brown says staying healthy is somewhat a skill, and the best ability is availability. Jones recognizes this, and knows now is the time to embrace his opportunity. Aided by a clear mind and pain-free body, the junior from Fayetteville, NC, has done just that, and it’s getting noticed. “We have,” UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo replied when asked if he’s seen a difference in Jones during fall camp. “There’s more consistency, and you get more consistency when you’re not hurt. “So, he’s been out there every day, and when you get out there every day and you work as hard as he does, there’s improvement… he looks like a guy that’s playing free right now. That bodes well for both of us.”

UNC junior running back D.J. Jones says he is fully healthy and feeling better than ever this fall. (USA Today)

Jones’ teammates have noticed his game is fuller now than before, too. “He’s really quick,” Hood said. “I’d say his footwork is probably his best attribute. He’s really nice with his footwork and getting in and out of cuts. I’d say that’s probably his best skill.” Spring was a springboard for Jones. He wouldn’t be scooting along now without having the most positive spring during his Carolina tenure so far. And it was certainly needed. A talented back who combines shiftiness with corner-cutting speed, Jones looks the part of a big-time back. But the ailments and personal uncertainty have kept him from showing anything other than flashes. But when college athletes say something on the fields or courts felt like it did in high school, where they all dominated, that is always a really good sign. Jones had that feeling in March. “Spring was the first time I got to feel (like) myself again, really since high school,” Jones said. “So now it’s just building days, day-by-day, getting consistent with everything, and when I do feel those feelings, it’s like, ‘Alright, I’ve got to be humble about it and make sure I keep adding and stacking those up.’” Almost two weeks into fall camp, and Jones has done just that.

D.J. Jones Interview