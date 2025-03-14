Heels to Face Depleted Duke Team in ACC Semis

CHARLOTTE - In the first half of Duke’s 78-70 ACC Tournament win over Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at Spectrum Center, the Blue Devils were stung twice with injuries, as both Maliq Brown and ACC Player of the Year Cooper Flagg exited the contest.

Brown, who appeared to re-injure his left shoulder that sidelined him for four of the last five regular season contests, played just six minutes and received medical attention after leaving the arena.

Brown’s exit came in the middle of Duke’s first-half rally, as the Blue Devils eventually trimmed Georgia Tech’s 14-point lead down to five at the halftime break.

But the ACC regular season champions were unable to escape the first 20 minutes without another setback. With 2:46 left in the half, Flagg soared for a defensive rebound, with his left ankle turning upon landing.

The freshman was helped to the locker room, where he later required a wheelchair to get around. Flagg underwent imaging, which returned negative, and could be seen walking without assistance after missing the final 22:46 of Thursday’s quarterfinal contest.

North Carolina awaits the Blue Devils for a third matchup this season on Friday. It’s another installment of the Tobacco Road Rivalry, but according to Duke Head Coach Jon Scheyer, it could look a little different.

Flagg may be in line to miss his first game of the season, as the Blue Devils have already secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.