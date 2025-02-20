Heels Welcome Adding More Press to Their Approach

CHAPEL HILL - For the first four minutes of Wednesday’s Tobacco Road tilt between North Carolina and NC State, the two teams traded blows, playing to a 6-6 standstill. It mirrored their first matchup in Raleigh, which resulted in a 63-61 win for the Tar Heels.

But the similarities between the contests stopped there, as UNC flexed its muscles with a 22-4 first half run that ballooned to a 31-9 spurt en route to a 97-73 victory.

Over eight minutes of gametime, the Tar Heels shot 12-for-18 from the floor, including 4-for-6 from three, tallied 12 second-chance points, and outrebounded the Wolfpack 10-5.

It was a welcome sight for a North Carolina team that has struggled putting together lengthy scoring runs this season, and it started on the defensive end.

After two free throws from RJ Davis extended the Tar Heels’ lead to 10-6, they broke out in a full court press, an increasingly familiar defensive look for UNC after a trip to the charity stripe.

For NC State, its next two possessions were squandered by the full court pressure, as the Tar Heels forced two turnovers, a bad inbounds pass that found the hands of Davis and a traveling violation by Markus Hill. The Wolfpack was unable to cross halfcourt on either possession, appearing unnerved by Carolina’s defensive approach.

The consecutive turnovers produced back-to-back baskets for the Tar Heels, as Seth Trimble tapped home a Davis miss and Jalen Washington followed with a layup of his own.

“We felt that they wanted no part of our pressure. We found success early in our full court press, our half court pressure,” said Trimble. “Everything on the defensive end we found success in and we saw that they wanted no part of it so we just kept going off of it the whole first half and it worked out well.”