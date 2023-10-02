James Carrington is a trending class of 2026 defensive tackle from Rabun Gap, GA, who already has 15 Division One offers. And for the 6-foot-3, 267-pound sophomore that has already recorded five sacks in two games at his new school, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, all but one of those invitations is from a Power 5 program.

Among the growing list of names for the 4-star includes Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech. Also, Hall of Fame legend head coach Mack Brown and North Carolina offered Carrington on Sept. 17, the day after his first unofficial visit to Chapel Hill on Sept. 16, where he had the opportunity to watch the now No. 15 Tar Heels defeat Minnesota, 31-13.