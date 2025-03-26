2026 QB Travis Burgess Feels Like a 'Top Priority' For UNC

Since returning from his visit to UNC, Burgess spoke with THI about his trip, how the Tar Heels have made him feel like a priority, and more.

Burgess, who spent last weekend in Chapel Hill, completed 154 of 256 pass attempts in 2024, throwing for 2,255 yards, 23 touchdowns, and four interceptions. On the ground, Burgess rushed for 596 yards and four scores.

With the recent decommitment of quarterback Zaid Lott, the 2026 recruiting class for North Carolina has the potential to add a signal-caller. One potential target for the Tar Heels is 3-star Travis Burgess out of Grayson High School in Loganville, GA.

THI: How did your visit go?

BURGESS: "It was awesome."

THI: What was it like to see Bill Belichick run a practice and get a chance to see his plan for UNC?

BURGESS: "It was awesome, only time I've been kinda nervous talking to a head coach. I think he is building a team that is going to be able to compete for a national championship in the future. He is very down to earth and professional. When we were talking it was like he was teaching me the entire time, he made me feel valued in our conversation and asked for feedback. I told him it was a honor to be even offered by him and his staff considering he's coached the best QB of all time and during my film breakdown the offensive coaches even acknowledged that they put a lot of time and effort in offering a QB because the right qb can make or break a program and for them to watch my film and say they were impressed meant a lot to me. [It] got me still smiling over that."

THI: When it comes to Coach Belichick, he coached arguably the greatest quarterback of all time like you mentioned. Is that a big selling point for you when it comes to UNC?

BURGESS: "I think it's historic he coached Tom Brady, and other top caliber QBs , but I think the biggest selling point is he has a tradition of winning. After several super bowls in the NFL, the fact he comes to college to coach, watches my film and him and his staff say yeah, he's the qb that we are looking for is the biggest selling point. Like the OC said to me we didn't come to UNC to lose. I think UNC is going to be a different program over the next few months."

THI: Has that been the coaching staff’s big message to you, that you’re the QB they’re looking for?

BURGESS: "I can't speak to how they feel but the time and effort they put into talking to me and explaining things to me and breaking down my film and discussing how they could take my game to another level is definitely making me feel like a top priority, especially considering they just took over the coaching at UNC."

THI: Do you have a timeline you hope to stick to for your recruitment and where does UNC stand? Is another visit a possibility?

BURGESS: "Yes, I'm trying to get another visit before my OV and UNC is definitely one of my top places of consideration."