How It Happened: Heels Shoot Past Fighting Irish 76-56

CHARLOTTE – Threes were wild Wednesday afternoon inside Spectrum Center.

North Carolina regained its hot perimeter shooting that led it to six consecutive wins before Saturday’s loss to Duke in rolling past Notre Dame, 76-56 in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

The Heels hit nine of them in the first 13:44 of the contest, five of which came from Jae’Lyn Withers. In all, the Heels were 13-for-28 from the perimeter, with the damage done early on.

Carolina had a pair of 20-point leads in the first half before owning a 14-point edge at the intermission, but it was well too much for the Fighting Irish to overcome.

The Heels opened the game on a 17-5 run, and while the Irish cut it to 22-15, UNC then erupted for a 15-2 run and 37-17 advantage with 4:37 left in the first half.

Withers finished with a career-high 21 points and his seven made 3-pointers is a UNC record in an ACC Tournament game. He had 9 rebounds as well. Ven-Allen Lubin had his second double-double in the last three games finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. RJ Davis had 13 points and 6 assists. Elliot Cadeau had 6 rebounds and 10 assists.

UNC's largest lead was 24 points at 71-47 with 3:57 left.

UNC improved to 21-12 and will face Wake Forest here Thursday afternoon.

Here is How It Happened: