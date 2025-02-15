How It Happened: Tar Heels Beat Orange 88-82

SYRACUSE, NY – North Carolina fended off multiple Syracuse pushes in earning a 88-82 victory over the Orange on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome.
UNC led by 11 points four times and by 10 with 4:47 remaining, but each time Syracuse appeared to threaten, the Tar Heels had a response.
Even when the Heels allowed a 10-point lead with 3:53 left whittle to 82-80 with 1:01 left. A lefthanded driving layup by Elliot Cadeau and two free throws gave Carolina a cushion to finish off the Orange.
It was UNC’s first road win since January 11 at NC State and snapped a four-game road losing streak.
Ian Jackson led UNC with 23 points followed by 19 from Jae’Lyn Withers and 16 points and 6 assists by RJ Davis.
Jackson & Withers had combined for 35 points in UNC’s previous four games but combined for 42 in this game.
UNC improved to 15-11 overall and 8-6 in the ACC. Syracuse dropped to 11-15 overall and 5-10 in the ACC.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – UNC 4, Syracuse 4 with 15:30 left in the half
UNC 1-8 FGs (0-2 from 3)
Cuse 2-7 FGs (0-0 from 3)
Rebs – 6-6
*UNC got a steal in full-court press
*Withers missed a dunk
*Cadeau all 4 UNC points, he also has 2 rebs
Notes: It took until 17:32 for Syracuse to score. It’s fans stand and clap until the Orange score, so that was a long run for them. Ugly basketball so far.
TV TO – UNC 13, Syracuse 8 with 11:40 left in the half
That segment: UNC 9-4
UNC 4-13 FGs (2-5 from 3)
Cuse 4-13 FGs (0-2 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 10-9 (3-2 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 2-0
Pts in paint – Cuse 8-4
*UNC has 3 steals already
*Ian Jackson 5 pts, Cadeau 4, Washington 4
*Starling for Cuse has 2 fouls
TV TO – UNC 19, Syracuse 16 with 7:28 left in the half
That segment: Cuse 8-6
UNC 7-20 FGs (2-6 from 3)
Cuse 8-21 FGs (0-2 from 3)
Rebs – Cuse 15-13 (5-5 OR)
2nd chance pts – 4-4
Fast break pts – UNC 2-0
Blocks – UNC 4-1
Steals – UNC 5-1
TOs – Cuse 6-4
Pts off TOs – UNC 6-2
*Ian 7 pts, Lubin 4, Washington 4, Cadeau 4
*No points for RJ or Trimble
*No points and 2 fouls for Cuse’s JJ Starling
TV TO – UNC 31, Syracuse 21 with 3:39 left in the half
That segment: UNC 12-5
*UNC on 12-2 run
UNC 12-28 FGs (4-10 from 3)
Cuse 10-28 FGs (1-6 from 3)
Rebs 0 UNC 19-17 (7-6 OR)
2nd chance pts – UNC 8-4
Bench pts – UNC 19-9
UNC with 5 steals & 5 blocks
*Ian with 13 points in 12 minutes of action
*UNC has scored on 14 of 27 possessions (51.9%)
*Cuse has scores on 10 of 28 possessions (35.7%)
Notes: UNC had a 9-0 run that included RJ Davis scoring his first points when he converted a floater after he grabbed his own missed 3. Jackson and Washington also with points during the run. And Jackson made it a 12-2 run with a step back 3 from the left corner.
Halftime: UNC 42, Syracuse 34
Last Segment: Cuse 13-11
Syracuse got 6 quick points after UNC built an 11-point lead. In danger of once again slowing a double-digit lead late in the half almost disappear, Jackson converted a 3 for a 42-34 score. It was 16 points for him. He came into the contest having scored a total of 20 points in the previous four games.
2nd Half
TV TO – UNC 53, Syracuse 45 with 15:35 left
That segment: 11-11
This half…
UNC 4-5 FGs (2-3 from 3)
Cuse 5-8 FGs (1-1 from 3)
Game…
UNC 20-40 FGs (9-18 from 3)
*UNC is 13 for its last 20
*UNC is 7 for its last 12 rom 3
*Withers two 3s this half – he’s 3-for-4 from 3
*Wthers with 11 points, hadn’t been in double figures since Auburn game 19 games ago.
*Withers with three 3s tonight, he had 7 total in the previous 19 games
*Cadeau picked up his 3rd PF with 16:27 left
TV TO – UNC 60, Syracuse 55 with 10:42 left
That segment: Cuse 10-7
This half…
UNC 6-12 FGs (4-8 from 3)
Cuse 8-12 FGs (1-2 from 3)
Game…
Rebs – UNC 28-27 (12-10 OR)
2nd chance pts – Cuse 14-13
Blocks – UNC 6-2
*Starling 8 pts this half for Cuse (3-6 FGs)
*UNC 3 TOs this half, Cuse just 1
*UNC 1 FG (RJ 3) in last 4:20
TV TO – UNC 69, Syracuse 64 with 7:45 left
That segment: Cuse 9-8
UNC 25-51 FGs (12-25 from 3)
Cuse 24-50 FGs (4-11 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 29-28 )12-10 OR)
Assists – 14-14
TOs – 7-7
Pts off TOs – 6-6
*Jackson 20 points (first time in 20s since the Cal game)
*Withers 15 points (first time in double figures in 19 games
TV TO – UNC 78, Syracuse 70 with 3:52 left
That segment: UNC 9-6
*Withers and Washington with 4 fouls each for UNC
*Starling hasn’t scored since 10:10 remained (last 6:18)
*RJ with 13 points, 6 assists, 5 rebs, 2 steals & a block
*UNC has scored on 33 of 57 possessions (57.9%)
*Trimble 8 rebounds
*UNC 16-8 since it was 62-62 with 9:32 left
Last Segment:
*Cuse 12-10
Syracuse cut it to 82-80 with 1:01 left but the Tar Heels closed 6-2.