How It Happened: Tar Heels Beat Orange 88-82

SYRACUSE, NY – North Carolina fended off multiple Syracuse pushes in earning a 88-82 victory over the Orange on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome.

UNC led by 11 points four times and by 10 with 4:47 remaining, but each time Syracuse appeared to threaten, the Tar Heels had a response.

Even when the Heels allowed a 10-point lead with 3:53 left whittle to 82-80 with 1:01 left. A lefthanded driving layup by Elliot Cadeau and two free throws gave Carolina a cushion to finish off the Orange.

It was UNC’s first road win since January 11 at NC State and snapped a four-game road losing streak.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 23 points followed by 19 from Jae’Lyn Withers and 16 points and 6 assists by RJ Davis.

Jackson & Withers had combined for 35 points in UNC’s previous four games but combined for 42 in this game.

UNC improved to 15-11 overall and 8-6 in the ACC. Syracuse dropped to 11-15 overall and 5-10 in the ACC.

Here is How It Happened: