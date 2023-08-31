CHAPEL HILL – There is nothing ideal about the dilemma North Carolina’s offensive staff is facing right now with respect to game-planning for South Carolina.

The Tar Heels and Gamecocks square off Saturday night in Charlotte to open the 2023 football season, and UNC may or may not have perhaps its second best player on that side of the ball. Will Tez Walker play or won’t he is the $100,000 question.

And as of right now, nobody knows.

Walker and UNC are dealing with a well-publicized eligibility case with the NCAA, which has deemed him a two-time transfer saying he must sit out this season, but he can play in 2024. UNC has appealed the ruling, and is awaiting a decision on that appeal. A source very close to the situation told THI on Thursday there was continued communication between the two parties.

In the meantime, the Heels must get ready for South Carolina, but do so not knowing if the future NFL wide receiver can play.

“What we’ve got to do is have two game plans,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said earlier this week. “We’ve got to have a gameplan with him and one without him. It makes it difficult because you want your quarterback throwing to the guys he’s going to throw to in the game, and we’re not sure who he’s going to be throwing to.”

Walker had 921 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns on 58 catches last season at Kent State. He was a plug-and-play talent the minute he stepped on campus at UNC. But he learned in early August of the NCAA ruling, and has been in limbo ever since.