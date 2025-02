CLEMSON, S.C. North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 85-65 loss to Clemson on Monday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tar Heels were outrebounded 41-28 and allowed the Tigers to shoot 12-for-25 from 3-point range.

RJ Davis led UNC with 18 points, including two 3s, and Seth Trimble added in 11 points of his own.

North Carolina drops to 14-11 overall and 7-6 in ACC play.