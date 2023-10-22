North Carolina blew a 10-point third quarter lead to a club that had no wins over FBS teams entering the contest Saturday night in falling at home to Virginia 31-27.

The Tar Heels, who dropped from No. 10 to No. 17 in the national rankings, were up 24-14 with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter, but struggled on both sides of the ball the rest of the way, as the Wahoos owned the line of scrimmage in getting the win.

Carolina dropped to 6-1 overall, and 3-1 in the ACC, while UVA improved to 2-5 and 1-2.

As we do following every UNC game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ offensive performance Saturday:

Note: Many stats and all grades are courtesy of PFF.