North Carolina scored the first 24 points of the second half Saturday night in taking control of its game with Miami, as the Tar Heels earned a 41-31 victory over the Hurricanes at Kenan Stadium.

UNC amassed 505 total yards against what was the No. 8 defense in the nation, and ran for 235 yards against what the No. 1 rushing defense in the country coming in.

Carolina improved to 6-0 overall, and 3-0 in the ACC, and moved up to No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches’ polls.

As we do following every UNC game, here is a breakdown of the Tar Heels’ offensive performance Saturday:

Note: Many stats and all grades are courtesy of PFF.