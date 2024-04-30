MEMPHIS, TN - Jasper Johnson does not look like the same person we saw a year ago the last time the EYBL was in Memphis. He has put on muscle, and plenty of it thanks to a full school year at Link Academy in Missouri. He also looks to have grown an inch, and he has added to his scoring repertoire after being under the watchful eye of Bill Armstrong.

In his return trip to the Bluff City, Johnson averaged 17.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. He tied for second in all of the EYBL in assists.

Johnson scored 21 points for Team Thad who is based out of Memphis against a stacked Oakland Soldiers team in front of a packed house. Thad came up just short despite being the underdog and leading the entire game.

Johnson followed that up with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists on Sunday. He was named Second Team All-Session One.

Johnson faced quite the media contingent after the game versus the Soldiers. The large group consisted of members of the national recruiting media, team beat writers, and a strong group of Memphis newspaper and television people.

Johnson has released a list of ten schools, but because of the coaching carousel he admitted he is going to drop a new one in the near future. Tar Heel Illustrated has also been made aware there are four programs of particular interest: Alabama, Baylor, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

He spoke about each one last Saturday afternoon: