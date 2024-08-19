CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Tight Ends Coach Freddie Kitchens met with the media following the Tar Heels’ scrimmage Saturday to field questions about his unit.

Among the topics were Bryson Nesbit, his qualities, where he’s progressed, and his NFL future. Plus, John Copenhaver’s toughness, the injuries he battled last year, Texas A&M transfer Jake Johnson, how the tight ends will be used, and more.

Above is video of Kitchens’ Q&A session, and below are some notes and quotes from what he had to say:





*Mack Brown and Chip Lindsey have both said over the last few weeks the intent on offensive is to get the playmakers on the field, and if that means playing three tight ends, then the Heels will do that. So, Kitchens was asked about having John Copenhaver and Jake Johnson in 12 personnel while Bryson Nesbit lines up outside as a receiver.

“It would be not very good if we didn’t use Bryson to his full strengths and Cope to his full strengths and Jake and whoever else we play with. I think as a coach, and I know as an offense, we try to put guys in the position that lends you to accentuate their strengths and then cut down on their weaknesses. And I think that’s what we do with everybody.”

*Nesbit recently spoke with us about some things he needs to improve to be more prepared for the NFL, and it includes blocking. Kitchens says he’s made progress, but doesn’t want him worrying about that right now.

“Well, I think so. But I think Bryson’s big thing right now, as I’ve stressed with him and he’s bought into it, I don’t think you could go with any other thing than just staying where your feet are, and I think Bryson does a good job of that so he can be the best that he can be for 2024’s offense in Carolina Football right now.

“Worry about the rest later. But of course, the experiences he’s gaining right now is certainly going to help him moving forward.”

*Kitchens doesn’t like comparing his players to anyone, so he avoided doing that with Nesbit, but it’s clear the former head coach of the Cleveland Browns can see Nesbit playing for a while on Sundays.

“Bryson certainly has the skill set that transcends to the next level and transcends the position. Does he remind me of other people, certain aspects of it, but I don’t really try to compare players.”

*Copenhaver was banged up all last season, suffering a broken right hand injury on the first offensive series in the opener against South Carolina and later having foot and shoulder issues as well. He is healthy now, but plenty was learned about his toughness and that, as Kitchens says.

“You know, I would describe John Copenhaver as a football player. Since day one of training camp, nobody will feel as good as they did that day moving forward until we get to December. And John understands that. John can play banged up and nicked up, and he understands (because) he’s been a football player for a long time.

“I love John Copenhaver as a football player. He’s mentally strong enough to get through certain things that will not hamper his ability to produce.”

*Jake Johnson caught 24 passes last season at Texas A&M. The brother of UNC QB Max Johnson, who also transferred in from Texas A&M, is another weapon in the tight end room.

“Jake’s been a little banged up lately. We’re trying to get him back and see what he can do. And right now, though, we’re trying to get him healthy.”

Kitchens didn’t want to get into any details regarding Johnson’s injury.



