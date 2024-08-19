PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kitchens on Nesbit's Next-Level Talent, Copenhaver's Toughness and More

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1VOY1V1UkZ6WUpzP3NpPXU3YUFLenhZdVQ1a2tFdWM/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQmYW1wO2F1dG9wbGF5PTEnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Tight Ends Coach Freddie Kitchens met with the media following the Tar Heels’ scrimmage Saturday to field questions about his unit.

Among the topics were Bryson Nesbit, his qualities, where he’s progressed, and his NFL future. Plus, John Copenhaver’s toughness, the injuries he battled last year, Texas A&M transfer Jake Johnson, how the tight ends will be used, and more.

Above is video of Kitchens’ Q&A session, and below are some notes and quotes from what he had to say:


*Mack Brown and Chip Lindsey have both said over the last few weeks the intent on offensive is to get the playmakers on the field, and if that means playing three tight ends, then the Heels will do that. So, Kitchens was asked about having John Copenhaver and Jake Johnson in 12 personnel while Bryson Nesbit lines up outside as a receiver.

“It would be not very good if we didn’t use Bryson to his full strengths and Cope to his full strengths and Jake and whoever else we play with. I think as a coach, and I know as an offense, we try to put guys in the position that lends you to accentuate their strengths and then cut down on their weaknesses. And I think that’s what we do with everybody.”

*Nesbit recently spoke with us about some things he needs to improve to be more prepared for the NFL, and it includes blocking. Kitchens says he’s made progress, but doesn’t want him worrying about that right now.

“Well, I think so. But I think Bryson’s big thing right now, as I’ve stressed with him and he’s bought into it, I don’t think you could go with any other thing than just staying where your feet are, and I think Bryson does a good job of that so he can be the best that he can be for 2024’s offense in Carolina Football right now.

“Worry about the rest later. But of course, the experiences he’s gaining right now is certainly going to help him moving forward.”

*Kitchens doesn’t like comparing his players to anyone, so he avoided doing that with Nesbit, but it’s clear the former head coach of the Cleveland Browns can see Nesbit playing for a while on Sundays.

“Bryson certainly has the skill set that transcends to the next level and transcends the position. Does he remind me of other people, certain aspects of it, but I don’t really try to compare players.”

*Copenhaver was banged up all last season, suffering a broken right hand injury on the first offensive series in the opener against South Carolina and later having foot and shoulder issues as well. He is healthy now, but plenty was learned about his toughness and that, as Kitchens says.

“You know, I would describe John Copenhaver as a football player. Since day one of training camp, nobody will feel as good as they did that day moving forward until we get to December. And John understands that. John can play banged up and nicked up, and he understands (because) he’s been a football player for a long time.

“I love John Copenhaver as a football player. He’s mentally strong enough to get through certain things that will not hamper his ability to produce.”

*Jake Johnson caught 24 passes last season at Texas A&M. The brother of UNC QB Max Johnson, who also transferred in from Texas A&M, is another weapon in the tight end room.

“Jake’s been a little banged up lately. We’re trying to get him back and see what he can do. And right now, though, we’re trying to get him healthy.”

Kitchens didn’t want to get into any details regarding Johnson’s injury.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2tpdGNoZW5zLW9uLW5lc2JpdC1zLW5leHQtbGV2ZWwt dGFsZW50LWNvcGVuaGF2ZXItcy10b3VnaG5lc3MtYW5kLW1vcmUiLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5v cnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZraXRjaGVucy1vbi1u ZXNiaXQtcy1uZXh0LWxldmVsLXRhbGVudC1jb3BlbmhhdmVyLXMtdG91Z2hu ZXNzLWFuZC1tb3JlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK