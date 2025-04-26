List of Tar Heels Signing Free Agent NFL Deals

Editor's Note: This is a fluid list as more names will be added when those players agree to deals.

The NFL Draft concluded Saturday evening with just one North Carolina getting selected, and that was running back Omarion Hampton in the first round to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Yet, at least six other Tar Heels signed free agent deals not long after the draft ended, which gives them a chance to make teams even without being drafted.

Here is a running list of the Tar Heels that signed free agent deals Saturday night:

Alijah Huzzie, CB – Houston Texans

*Prior to transferring to North Carolina, Alijah Huzzie was a two-time FCS All-American at East Tennessee State, tallying 179 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, and 12 interceptions across 34 games. Huzzie spent his final two seasons in Chapel Hill, appearing in 24 contests, amassing 82 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and four interceptions.

The Honorable Mention All-ACC selection in 2023 assumed the punt return duties for the Tar Heels, scoring two touchdowns on 19 tries, averaging 13.9 yards per return. Huzzie surrendered just 22 catches on 47 targets in 2024, finished with a PFF grade of 73.2, good for first in the UNC secondary.





Willie Lampkin, OL – Los Angeles Rams

*Lampkin was a first-team All-America last season and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which goes to the top offensive lineman in the ACC. He was first-team All-ACC as well. He was third-team All-ACC in 2023.

Lampkin was considered one of the top blockers in the draft, but his 5-foot-11, 290-pound frame is why NFL teams were hesitant about using a draft pick on him.





Power Echols, LB – Chicago Bears

*Echols recorded 76 tackles across 12 games during the 2024 season, earning a PFF grade of 71.5 over 789 snaps. He concluded his career with 306 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, and 2.5 sacks in 52 career contests.

Echols reached the 100-tackle mark in both 2022 and 2023, earning Third-Team All-ACC honors in 2023. His 103 tackles in 2023, ranked seventh in the ACC and Echols was one of just seven players in the conference with over 100 tackles.





John Copenhaver, TE – Jacksonville Jaguars

* Copenhaver had a career season in 2024, recording 414 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 40 receptions. His 40 catches were a team-high, and he finished second on the roster in both receiving yards and touchdowns.

For his career, Copenhaver spent five seasons in Chapel Hill, tallying 924 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 75 receptions in 49 career games.





Bryson Nesbit, TE – Minnesota Vikings

*He amassed 20 or more receptions in three different seasons with the Tar Heels, finishing his career with 1,510 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 107 receptions. Nesbit’s 13 career touchdowns are the most by a tight end in UNC history.

In 2023, he recorded his best season in a North Carolina uniform. Nesbit notched career-highs in receptions (41) receiving yards (585), and touchdowns (5), and earned a First Team All-ACC selection.





J.J. Jones, WR – Jacksonville Jaguars

*Jones notched 582 yards and six touchdowns on 36 receptions in 2024. In a win over Virginia, Jones recorded a career-high 129 yards and two touchdowns on five catches.

He tallied one reception in 12 of the 13 games in 2024, and had 50 or more receiving yards in five contests.

The Myrtle Beach, SC native appeared in 47 games for the Tar Heels, amassing 1,794 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 110 receptions.





Nate McCollum, WR - New York Giants

McCollum tallied 24 catches for 274 yards in 2024, with his best performance coming against Pittsburgh, where he hauled in 10 passes for 128 yards. Across two seasons in Chapel Hill, McCollum tallied 743 yards and one touchdown on 68 catches.

McCollum spent his first three seasons at Georgia Tech, playing in 29 games and recording 75 receptions for 778 yards and four touchdowns.





Jahvaree Ritzie, DL - New England Patriots

He spent four seasons in Chapel Hill, playing in 51 games since 2021. For his career, Ritzie tallied 138 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, and nine sacks.

In 2024, he added 40 tackles and 6.5 sacks, and recorded his first career interception and touchdown with a pick six in a 41-14 win over Virginia. He tallied 1,833 snaps in a Tar Heel uniform and earned a PFF grade of 63.4 in 2024.





Des Evans, DE - Tennessee Titans

Evans entered UNC as a five-star prospect in 2020, and Evans finished his career Chapel Hill with 55 career games and 124 total tackles.

Evans was part of the North Carolina team in 2020 that earned a New Year’s Six bid to the Orange Bowl.

In his final campaign in 2024, Evans recorded a career-high in tackles (38), tackles-for-loss (10), and sacks (5).

Evans logged 1,900 snaps in a Tar Heel uniform.