UNC Football History Playing inside Domes

Carolina Football is going into a dome again this season, marking the 13th time in program history the Tar Heels will play indoors.

That will take place when North Carolina visits Syracuse on October 31. UNC last played in what is now called JMA Wireless Dome in 2018 and has also played there in 2002 and 1996.

Domes are unique to college football, especially since Syracuse isn’t the only program to have called a dome its football home.

UNC has played true road games at Tulane and Houston inside domes as well as bowl games and specialty ones as well.

So, here are UNC’s 12 games played inside a dome:





UNC 17, Tulane 15

November 15, 1975

In the first year the Superdome was open, the Green Wave hosted the Tar Heels late in the season. Tulane scored touchdowns on its final two possessions of the game to take a 15-14 lead with 2:00 remaining.

But UNC placekicker Tom Biddle 40-yard field goal was good as time ran out giving Carolina the win.





UNC 16, Texas 7

December 31, 1980

In the Houston Astrodome, the Tar Heels and Longhorns hooked up for the Bluebonnet Bowl. Carolina, led by All-America Lawrence Taylor, tightened up defensively in the second half limiting Texas to just 36 yards in finishing off the win.

It was UNC’s second consecutive bowl win over a historical power, as it beat Michigan the previous year, and was also the team’s 11th victory and securing a final top-10 ranking in the national polls.





UNC 21, Miss. State 17

January 2, 1993

At the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, the Peach Bowl was ultimately decided by the birth of North Carolina’s “Block party,” with Bracey Walker leading the way. Multiple blocks leading to UNC scores gave Tar Heels Coach Mack Brown his first bowl win at UNC.





UNC 42, Tulane 10

November 13, 1993

In Mack Brown’s first game back at Tulane, where he was head coach before taking the UNC job, the Tar Heels erupted for an easy victory inside the Superdome. Defensive tackle Andre Purvis scooped up two blocked punts and returned both for touchdowns





UNC 27, Syracuse 10

September 7, 1996

A week after opening the season with a 45-0 win at home over Clemson, the Tar Heels visited Donovan McNabb and the No. 9 Orangemen inside the Carrier Dome.

And with Chris Keldorf passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns and the UNC defense holding Syracuse to only 184 total yards of offense, the Heels cruised to a big win. It was Carolina’s first true road win over a top-10 team in 30 years since it won at No. 8 Michigan in 1966.





UNC 42, Houston 14

October 26, 1996

A crowd of just 16,850 showed up at the Astrodome in Houston, most of whom were UNC fans. And they saw quarterback Chris Keldorf complete 25 of 36 pass attempts for 322 yards and four touchdowns in the rom over the Cougars.





UNC 16, Auburn 10

December 31, 2001

In the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, the Tar Heels closed off John Bunting’s first year as head coach with an impressive physical win over the Tigers. Ronald Curry was the MVP of the Peach Bowl in his final football game at UNC.

It also capped a season in which UNC had games at Oklahoma, at Texas, at Clemson, at Georgia Tech (nationally ranked), at Maryland (top 10), and at home against 6th-ranked Florida State. The Heels routed the Seminoles 41-9 that afternoon.





UNC 30, Syracuse 22

September 7, 2002

Carolina kicker Dan Orner booted field goals of 51, 52, and 55 yards on a night Darian Durant passed for two touchdown passes in the final quarter as the Tar Heels overcame a 22-16 deficit in the final period at the Carrier Dome.

Orner tied the (now FBS) record at the time for most 50-plus yard field goals in a single game.





Rutgers 40, UNC 21

December 26, 2014

In one of the program’s worst performances ever in a bowl, the Tar Heels were routed by the Scarlet Knights at the Quick Lane Bowl inside Ford Field in Detroit.

The score was 40-7 with still more than 10 minutes remaining before UNC accumulated 170 of its 482 offensive yards over the final 6:45 of the contest.





Georgia 33, UNC 24

September 3, 2016

At the season-opening Chick-fil-A Classic inside the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, a horrible third quarter did in the Tar Heels’ quest to get some national respect on a huge stage. It also happened to be Georgia Coach Kirby Smart’s debut as head man of the Bulldogs.





Syracuse 40, UNC 37 (OT)

October 20, 2018

On an afternoon in which Dazz Newsome returned a punt for a touchdown and Nathan Elliot passed for 321 yards, 2 TDs, and no interceptions, UNC still found a way to lose inside the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse backup QB Tommy DeVito entered the game with the Orange trailing 27-20 well into the fourth quarter but ended up 11-for-19 passes with 181 yards and three TD passes.





Georgia Tech 45, UNC 22

September 25, 2021

Inside majestic and new Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the Tar Heels turned in one of their worst performances of the Mack Brown part two era.

UNC QB Sam Howell was sacked eight times on the night and the Yellow Jackets turned a pair of Carolina fumbles into 10 points in the laugher.