3-Star class of 2026 edge rusher Ashton Blatt commits to UNC

Ashton Blatt, a 3-star class of 2026 edge rusher who attends Central Catholic High in Pittsburgh, PA, announced Saturday via social media he has committed to play football at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Blatt chose UNC over West Virginia, Penn State, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, and Duke among others. He has also been offered by UCLA, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Michigan State among many other programs.

Blatt has a 5.6 overall Rivals rating and is ranked the No. 27 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania.

Blatt is the 20th member of the Tar Heels’ class 2026.