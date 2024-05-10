North Carolina was excellent on third downs last season, converting 48.4 percent of the time, ranking the Tar Heels No. 9 in the nation in that department.

One of the things we at THI wanted to take the time digging into this offseason are each of the third-down scenarios the Tar Heels faced, and how they did accordingly. Was there a down-and-distance they were most successful, one they struggled with more than others? What can be learned from this, if anything?

An effort to run the ball more is part of the mandate for this fall, and what could affect the kinds of third-down situations UNC faces.

So, we dug up the numbers and will allow you to decide. And here they are: