As we continue breaking down North Carolina’s basketball season in an attempt to gain a great deal of clarity on how the Tar Heels performed, here, we dive into UNC’s effectiveness at the rim, as well as in the paint.

Crunching UNC’s dunking and layup numbers in addition to overall points in the paint reveals what many would expect, but seeing the numbers scaled down is always helpful, which is why we do this.

So, here are Carolina’s numbers with dunks, layups, and points in the paint, and what were the trend lines for success and defeat?

For starters, 80-for-93 on dunk attempts, which is 86%. Now, the Heels converted their first 19 dunk attempts on the season, so they were 61-for-74 (82.4%) the rest of the way. Yet, over Carolina’s last nine games of the season, beginning with the home win over NC State, the Heels were just 17-for-26 on dunks, which is a shockingly low 65.4%.

On layups, UNC was 425-for-786, which is 54.1%. That is actually a fairly high percentage, as these are the most contested shots that require the most backboard and rim use to convert.

As for points in the paint, UNC scored 1,274, which averages out to 34.4 per contest.