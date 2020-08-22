TarHeelIllustrated - Looking At The Depth Chart: Running Back

With North Carolina more than two weeks into preseason practice, THI takes a look at UNC's position groups and what we think the depth charts look like three weeks from the opener.

Now, with practice closed to the media this month due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we have not been there to see the players or get an in-person feel for the team, but through a multitude of oom interviews and our understandign of the program, we have put this together using that information.

UNC went 7-6 last season with its losses by a combined 24 points. The Tar Heels return 10 starters on offense and seven on defense. Here are our projected depth charts for now.

We begin the nine-part series at Running Back:





Michael Carter (5-9, 199, Sr.) – Carter ran for 1,003 yards last season, the 28th time a UNC running back has hit the century mark but just the fourth time since 1997, Mack Brown’s last season in his first stint at Carolina. Carter can impressively turn the edge and he’s a tougher running between the tackles than some might give him credit. Hard worker, leader, and kid driven trying to win are outstanding attributes Carter possesses.

Career stats: 358 attempts for 2,158 yards (6.0 average), 13 TDs, 57 receptions for 190 yards and four TDs. Also, 21 kickoff returns for 494 yards with a long of 75 yards.





Javonte Williams (5-10, 220, Jr.) – Powerful, gritty and explosive when he gets to the second level, Williams is an outstanding complement to Carter. He's UNC’s better option in short yardage situations but he can also turn the corner. He was 67 yards shy from reaching 1,000 last season. Another determined player who has done nothing but prove people wrong during his UNC career.

Career stats: 209 attempts for 1,157 yards (5.6 average), 10 TDs with a long run of 40 yards. Also, 25 receptions for 234 yards and a score. His long is 35 yards.





Josh Henderson (6-0, 210, Soph) – Ask anyone around the UNC football program about Henderson and they quickly hit on his upside, which is considerable. He showed in limited action last fall he's comfortable running physically but also has nice speed. He's battling for the third back spot, whichis an important role for a staff that likes having three backs ready for each game.

2019 stats: 18 attempts for 127 yards (7.1 average).





British Brooks (5-11, 200, Jr.) - When Mack Brown was recently asked about the running back group, the third name out of his mouth, after Carter and Williams, was British Brooks. A special teams standout, Brooks is the consumate team guy, and he's also a fair running back, or maybe even better. We haven't seen much of him in that role at UNC, but maybe he will end up being the third back this season, or at least the fourth, which could be important with just-in-case a potential factor hanging over every team.





Elijah Green (5-11, 200, Fr.) – Highly touted prospect coming in from Georgia where his team won three straight state championships. His father, Victor Green, played 11 seasons with the New York Jets. Green said before he arrived his goal is to develop into a well-rounded player, so the emphasis ibefore getting to Chapel Hill was working as a receiver and running stronger between the tackles.





D.J. Jones (5-10, 190, Fr.) – An early enrollee who is a capable receiver as well as a runner with multiple skills. Those who know Jones say he's an extremely hard worker and will play above most people's expectations.



