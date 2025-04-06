Henri Veesaar will have an important role on North Carolina’s basketball team next season after transferring to the Tar Heels after spending two seasons and the last three years at Arizona.

Veesaar, who is 7-feet, sat out his second season with the Wildcats with an elbow injury, and as a result, his minutes weren’t as high early this past season as they were as the campaign went on.

So, gauging Veesaar’s numbers from the whole of the season is a tad misleading, which is why we are breaking them down here, as we look at Henri Veesaar by the numbers: