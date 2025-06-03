Football SnapShot: CB Thaddeus Dixon

Thaddeus Dixon, Sr., Cornerback 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Without digging well below the surface of North Carolina’s football history, there’s a pretty good chance the Tar Heels have never had a player who started his college career at Long Beach City College. But it does now in cornerback Thaddeus Dixon.

A public community college in Long Beach, CA, it has a football program that annually turns out Division One players, of which Dixon was one a few years ago when he transferred to Washington.

There, he starred for the Huskies, and last season earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors. Yet, as celebratory as he can be on the field, often carrying himself as if he owns the very soil on which the games are played, Dixon understands the path he’s traveled, which now includes North Carolina.

"Yeah, my journey has been kind of crazy,” he said in a press conference with the UW media last fall. “I got it the hard way so everything that's coming to me now, I feel like I deserve it and I work for it. It wasn't always easy. I didn't always see the light at the end of the tunnel, but to be here now making plays on the big stage, I just look at my younger self and I know he would be proud."

The light he eventually saw guided Dixon to Chapel Hill following former Huskies defensive backs coach Armond Hawkins and coordinator Steve Belichick. Both were among the first assistants hired by legendary new UNC Coach Bill Belichick.

So, naturally Dixon wants to continue working on his craft with those who helped shape it already. Even if it means playing on the other side of the country.

A native of Los Angeles, Dixon is one of six Californians on the Carolina roster, another unofficial program record. And he may be the one UNC fans talk about this most this fall.

Projected for the NFL Draft next April, Dixon is exactly what the Tar Heels need: Talented; big-play oriented; brash; and with an even higher upside. From a community college along the California coast to the pines of Chapel Hill. It’s an unusual path, but it’s Thaddeus Dixon’s path.

As we are doing all spring and summer, here is a dive into Dixon’s numbers:





2024 Stats:

*13 games, 715 snaps, 43 tackles, 6 missed tackles, 1 INT, 10 PBUs, 12 STOPs (plays that result in failures for the opposing offense), 3 QB hurries, 51 targets allowing 24 receptions for 239 yards and 2 TDs.

Career Stats:

Note: 2 seasons at Washington

*27 games, 1,076 snaps, 69 tackles, 11 missed tackles, 17 STOPs, 2 INTs, 1 forced fumble, 15 PBUs, 3 QB hurries, 91 targets allowing 49 receptions for 554 yards, and 6 TDs.





2025 Outlook:

Dixon played 22 snaps in the national championship game two years ago recording two tackles. Having someone with that kind of experience in UNC’s defense is a big deal, and considering his upside and that he can continue working with the coaches that helped rapidly grow his game, Dixon is an obvious candidate for All-ACC honors. Expect him to start.