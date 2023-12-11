CHAPEL HILL – The Drake Maye era at North Carolina has come to an end, as the Tar Heels’ record-setting quarterback has announced he will enter the NFL Draft and not play in UNC’s bowl game December 27 versus West Virginia.

Maye redshirted his first year, so as a third-year sophomore this fall, he would have two more years of eligibility remaining, but is passing up on them and moving onto the next level, where he is projected to be one of the first few players selected.

“Tar Heel Nation, the best fans out there. You have made my time at UNC truly special, thank y'all. I have decided to forego the bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft. Forever and always, Go Heels!," Maye write in a release posted on Twitter.

The 2022 ACC Player of the Year, Maye has been regarded as a potential top pick since last season. In fact, UNC Coach Mack Brown said last spring he was told by an NFL scout Maye would have been the first player selected last year if he would have been eligible to come out.

Players are not eligible for the NFL Draft until they are three years removed from high school.

During the week of the NC State game to close the regular season, Maye was asked about his future, but he said he hadn’t thought about it.

“That stuff comes after the regular season,” Maye said. “And my plan’s to play in the bowl game.”

Following the 39-20 loss at NC State, Maye changed his tune regarding the bowl game.

“I have to sit down with my family (and) make some decisions,” he said late that night. “At the end of the day, (I’m a) Tar Heel playing in Carolina blue almost meant the world to me. A dream come true.

“We didn’t finish off the right way, but (I) may have another chance to do that.”

That won’t happen.

Last season, Maye was voted ACC Player of the Year after completing 66.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He led the Tar Heels in rushing with 698 yards and seven more scores.

This fall, Maye completed 269 of 425 pass attempts for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He ran the ball for 449 yards and nine scores.

Maye finishes his career fourth all-time at UNC with 63 touchdown passes; fifth all-time with 8,018 passing yards; fourth in total offense with 9,227 yards; and tied for third all-time responsible for 79 touchdowns.

UNC is 8-4 overall and finished 4-4 in the ACC. It will learn Sunday about its bowl and opponent.