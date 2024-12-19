Michigan Kicker Adam Samaha Transferring to UNC

Former Michigan kicker Adam Samaha is transferring to North Carolina, becoming the fourth transfer for the Tar Heels this cycle.

Samaha spent two seasons with the Wolverines, converting his lone extra point attempt in a 52-7 win over Indiana during the 2023 campaign.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound specialist originally entered the transfer portal on Dec. 16, days after Michigan’s All-Big Ten placekicker Dominic Zvada announced his intentions to return to Ann Arbor in 2025.

For UNC, the addition of Samaha adds depth at the kicking position, where he will likely compete with Liam Boyd for the starting job following the departure of Noah Burnette.

As a high school recruit in the class of 2023, Samaha was rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals and recorded a career-long field goal of 49 yards as a senior in 2022.

In addition, Samaha was an all-state honorable mention basketball player at Huron High School setting a team-record with 65 made 3-pointers his senior year. An academic all-state performer in high school and an Academic All-Big Ten this season.

Samaha, a Ypsilanti, MI, native, has three years of eligibility remaining.