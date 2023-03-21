**************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – New North Carolina defensive analyst Ted Monachino met with the media Tuesday afternoon at the Kenan Football Center to discuss his role with the Tar Heels, why he chose to work at Carolina, Mack Brown, and so much more.

Monachino has been coaching for 32 years at all levels of football, including 16 years in the NFL, with an emphasis on outside linebackers and defensive line. During his time in the league, Monachino mentored some of the game’s most dynamic pass rushers in Terrell Suggs, Khalil Mack, Elvis Dumervil and C.J. Mosely. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens and served as the defensive coordinator for two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

In two years under Monachino, Mack recorded the sixth-most sacks (17.5) and tied for the second-most forced fumbles (eight) among linebackers in the NFL over that span and earned Pro Bowl honors in each of those seasons.

While in Baltimore, Monachino enhanced the game of his star pupil, Suggs, who he also coached at Arizona St. Suggs put together one of the most dominant seasons en route to NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2011. He coached Dumervil to a franchise-record 17.0 sacks and a Pro Bowl appearance, and helped Mosely become the first rookie in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl.

*Monachino had a connection with UNC DC Gene Chizik, which is one of the reasons he ended up at Carolina. They met a year ago when Chizik visited the Atlanta Falcons to discuss pass rushing and learn more about it, something coaches often do in their offseasons. He ended up spending seven hours with Monachino, and when this opportunity opened a few weeks ago Monachino was all in.

*So why UNC, Mack Brown, and at this stage in his career?

“This place sells itself,” Monachino said. “I’ve been in this business a long time, and I’ll be the first to tell you, I’ve been blessed to coach some really special players and built a reputation on the backs of those really good players.

“But when Coach Chizik first contacted me about this opportunity, it was one of those things that he was looking for some recommendations. I was employed at the time, and everything was going according to plan. I gave him some recommendations of some men I trusted. I told him, I said, ‘Coach, three weeks from now, we may be having a completely different conversation.’

“And fortunately, that happened. And when I had this opportunity come up, I knew it was a good decision, (and) the longer I’m here, I realize it’s been a great decision.

“These young men, Coach Brown, especially, and his culture, the ability to be here and impact these younger players has been very refreshing and a chance to reset.

“And another thing is it’s important to be a part of what I consider the best teaching staff in college football.”

*Monachino is Carolina’s pass rush specialist, and has already watched UNC’s games from last season and three practices this spring. So what does he see from the Tar Heels so far as pass rushers?

“It takes all eleven of us, number one,” Monachino replied. “Yes, we can make a quantum leap with what we’re doing up front, and that’s my primary objective. But it’s going to take all eleven of us, like coach said, getting them into some down-and-distances that are favorable. So we’re not convert pass rushing on second-and-long, we’ve got some second-and-extra-longs where we know we’re going to get to rush the passer, that’s important.

“The other thing is building a pressure and coverage system that will allow us for some tight coverages and forces the quarterback to hold the ball for an extra half count. And finally, it’s going to be that individual technique, that individual vision of each player that we’re looking at.”

Monachino added, “My job is to add tools to the tool box (not going to remake anyone). Pass rush I based on two things: effort and violence.”

*Coaching college football means staffs are comprised of egos, so when defensive line coach Tim Cross seeing a pass rush specialist from the NFL has come in, it could make things a bit uncomfortable. But Monachino says everything has gone exceptionally well with Cross.

“Tim’s been great,” Moncachino said. “Very knowledgeable, has a great rapport with his players. Really good communicator. They ask the right questions in the meeting room. He has been super welcoming; it’s never been – because I’m not overbearing.

“What I’m here to do is support him, and what I’m here to do is help all of us get better when I can. However I can have some input that helps us get better, that’s what I’m here for. But Tim’s been great to work with.”