Money Shot for Captain Jack? No Problem Whatsoever

RALEIGH – Among the lengthy list of attributes Ian Jackson possesses, confidence is right there at the top.

The North Carolina freshman wing has exploded over the last month and just might be the Tar Heels’ go-to guy now. RJ Davis is still there and has posted big scoring games of late, too. But Jackson, the manner he plays and his ability to fill it up has become massively important for UNC.

And at no time was he better in that role than in Carolina’s 63-61 win at NC State on Saturday afternoon. Jackson finished with 21 points, which included a crucial 3-pointer that put the Heels ahead 61-59 with 1:58 remaining. He scored 15 points after halftime and continues playing the moment as if it was meant to be.

We spoke with Jackson inside the locker room after the Tar Heels’ game. The main points were his accuracy from the perimeter, playing more patiently on offense, and seizing the big moment. Also, a look back at his “not a rivalry” comments from last week.

Here is the Q&A from that interview:

Q: Jackson was 5-for-8 from the perimeter at State and 8-for-15 this past week. He’s shooting 38.1% over the last six games, a span in which he has scored at least 18 points in each contest. So, regarding the threes he made at Lenovo Center, four of which came after halftime?

JACKSON: “I was open. I work on my game, so I’ve got to be up there to go up there and make the open ones.”

Q: Can you feel the difference when he gets in that scoring mode?

JACKSON: “Yeah, for sure. I always feel like I’m going to go out there and make shots. First half kind of started out slow but as the game went on, I seen shots kept falling and I just kept being myself.”

Q: The last two games you haven’t scored for a while (not until 1:32 and 2:50 left in the half, respectively). How have you learned to let the game come to him and he still gets his points?

JACKSON: “Trusting my teammates, you know. Play the game, and when it comes to me be able to make shots and let the game come to me.”

Q: Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 1:58 left to play giving UNC a 61-59 lead. It responded to a 9-0 State run. He was asked about making such a big shot in such a big moment.

JACKSON: “Another open shot. It was a big moment looking at it from the outside in, but for me, I’m just in the game, I was wide open on the wing and was able to make the shot.”

Q: As for the comment Jackson made after the SMU game about State not being a rival and all of the attention it got, what are his thoughts?

JACKSON: “It did what it did (smiling). I mean, I (didn’t) look too much into it. For me it was not the game; out there and play my game.”