More Crazy Travel for Tar Heels to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI – Perhaps North Carolina’s time in the 2025 NCAA Tournament will be remembered in some circles for its strange travel.

The Tar Heels were almost four hours late getting to Dayton on Monday, a day after the tournament bracket was revealed. Then, after routing San Diego State by 27 points in a game that ended not long before midnight, the Heels’ flight to Milwaukee didn’t leave until 2:50 AM.

A mad rush to the team hotel in Dayton, showers, packed, and to the airport. But then a bit of a wait. Originally slated to leave at 2 AM, the Heels weren’t in the air for another 50 minutes.

“Yes, absolutely,” UNC forward Ven-Allen Lubin replied when asked if it was the latest he’s ever taken off in a plane. “It was a long night.”

The Tar Heels went to Milwaukee, checked into their hotel, and after some sleep, went to the Milwaukee Bucks’ practice facility for a workout. The prep they didn’t get for San Diego State, because of the travel problems, they got in for Ole Miss, Carolina’s opponent Friday at Fiserv Forum in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.