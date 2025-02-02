New 2025 DL Commit Kamarion Thomas Discusses Why he Chose UNC

Kamarion Thomas, a class of 2025 defensive lineman who attends Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn, NY, announced Sunday evening he will play football at North Carolina.
Thomas, who is 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, first spoke with UNC on Sunday, was offered, and he committed on the spot. He didn’t want to pass up such an opportunity, he told THI, as we caught up with him Sunday evening.
“I choose UNC because of the benefits and opportunities this program has to shape me into a man I can be in four years from now,” he said. “It also was a standout opportunity for me to take upon my recruiting journey to make my family and coaching staff proud for all the work I’ve put in.”
Thomas is the 21st member of UNC’s class of 2025. Signing day is Wednesday.
Here is the rest of our conversation with Kamarion Thomas:
THI: In addition to his response noted above, Thomas to why he chose UNC:
THOMAS: “This opportunity played out quick and it was also a huge changer in my life to have a chance to speak to the GOAT Bill Belichick and have a chance to play for him,” Thomas said.
THI: What was it like speaking with Bill Belichick and what did he or the coaches say they like about your game and how you would fit in at UNC?
THOMAS: “It was an awesome experience speaking with Bill Belichick on a Sunday afternoon. They (coaches) said a lot of great things about me and that I had a lot of high recommendations vouching for me and a lot of trust in me and how I can be a best fit for their program coming in.”
THI: Last question, describe yourself as a player and what your strengths are?
THOMAS: “I’m a hardworking and dedicated person that’s also coachable and always willing to learn and better myself as a player and a man. My strengths on the field is being a versatile player I also have a lot of speed to power plays. I could do a lot of flexible things a person can’t do at 280.”