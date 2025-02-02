New 2025 DL Commit Kamarion Thomas Discusses Why he Chose UNC

Kamarion Thomas, a class of 2025 defensive lineman who attends Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn, NY, announced Sunday evening he will play football at North Carolina.

Thomas, who is 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, first spoke with UNC on Sunday, was offered, and he committed on the spot. He didn’t want to pass up such an opportunity, he told THI, as we caught up with him Sunday evening.

“I choose UNC because of the benefits and opportunities this program has to shape me into a man I can be in four years from now,” he said. “It also was a standout opportunity for me to take upon my recruiting journey to make my family and coaching staff proud for all the work I’ve put in.”

Thomas is the 21st member of UNC’s class of 2025. Signing day is Wednesday.

Here is the rest of our conversation with Kamarion Thomas: