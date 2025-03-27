UNC Has 'Right Vision' For Class of 2027 CB Rilee Drew

Drew's trip to Chapel Hill marked his first, and comes after a successful 2024 campaign in which he recorded 24 tackles, two interceptions, one sacks, and seven pass deflections.

Last weekend served as an important recruiting weekend the UNC Football program, as it hosted dozens of high school prospects. Among the group of visitors was 2027 CB Rilee Drew out of Grayson High School in Loganville, GA.

THI: How did your visit go?

DREW: "It was great. I got to talk to the coaches meet the DBs and attend a position meeting overall had a good time."

THI: Being in the class of 2027, most recruitments aren’t quite as far along. But, what has it been like getting to know the new UNC staff and learning about their vision for the program?

DREW: "I think it was very intriguing and insightful. I believe they have the right vision and guidance to make the program elite. Having an abundance of experienced coaches translates to success, character and leadership."

THI: What has been their message to you about your fit at UNC?

DREW: "This was my first visit and I look to learn more about my fit as we build a relationship."

THI: Speaking of visits, I understand you have at least four more through the month of April. Will this next month be important in terms of the direction of your recruitment?

DREW: "Yes. Some schools I'll visit for the first time so I want to envision if I can see myself spending 3/4 years there. I also want to meet coaches and get a feel of their style and what they look for in a player. Hopefully a few of the coaches make it up to Grayson to watch us for spring ball starting in May. All of this will help me and my family determine where we camp at this summer."

THI: With these next few months being so important, do you have any timeline you hope to stick to in terms of taking official visits or even having a list of finalists? And could UNC be in the running?

DREW: "My upcoming junior season with Grayson is the most important thing right now. When I do well on the field everything else will fall into place. UNC is in the running. It would be amazing to learn from one of the greatest coaches of all time and his staff."