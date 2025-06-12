Daily Drop: Who starts at QB for the Tar Heels?

We had a chance to speak with North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick and four players Tuesday in a summer press conference, and among the questions asked focused on the quarterbacks on the Tar Heels roster.

So, in today’s Daily Drop we discuss the QB position, who might start, where Max Johnson is in his comeback, and more. Your thoughts are welcomed as always.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

***Make sure you know what AJ's next move is by being on our social media outlets.

Please follow us on Twitter/X at https://x.com/HeelIllustrated

Please follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TarHeelIllustrated/

Please follow us on IG at @tar_heel_illustrated