North Carolina is in contact with Qayden Samuels

Exactly two weeks ago I referred to Qayden Samuels as one of the most impressive players I saw in the EYBL this spring who had not gotten an offer from North Carolina. On Wednesday morning, Sam Kayser of League Ready reported that UNC is one of the "newest schools to join the sweepstakes."

Samuels' mother confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated Wednesday evening that the coaching staff had indeed been in contact, but added that an offer has not occurred yet.

Samuels is a teammate with Jordan Smith Jr. of Team Takeover on the EYBL circuit. The Tar Heels coaching brass had a chance to watch him during the live period a month ago in Memphis. Hubert Davis and his assistants are currently running three deep at the NBPA Top 100 event in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Samuels is tied for fourth overall in all of the 17U EYBL division at 21.2 points per game. He is shooting 43.5% from two-point range, but his ability to convert shots on all three levels makes the 6-foot-5 guard a matchup problem. He has made 43.1% of his trifecta tries. Samuels is also averaging 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

The rangy left hander was very consistent in 11 games in EYBL play. His only outlier was a seven-point outing in limited time thanks to Team Takeover's 34-point win over Boo Williams. Take that out of the equation, and his scoring average climbed slightly to 21.6. His plus/minus is 126 which is fourth best in the league.