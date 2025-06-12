3-Star class of 2026 OL Nick Fiumara commits to UNC

Nick Fiumara, a 3-star offensive lineman who attends Belmont Hill High School in Belmont, MA, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Thursday afternoon.

Fiumara took an official visit to UNC the first weekend of June and was active on social media documenting his experience. And the visit went so well he canceled an OV to Maryland that was supposed to start Thursday.

His only other reported P4 offer is Duke, which is consistent with Fiumara’s total offer sheet that is loaded with academic schools. It includes Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Penn, Princeton, and Yale from the Ivy League, and the three main service academies West Point, Navy, and Air Force.

At 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, Fiumara has a 5.5 rating on Rivals and his previous future cast has been to West Point.