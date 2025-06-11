Football SnapShot: Defensive Back Gavin Gibson

Gavin Gibson, Sr., DB 6-feet, 185 pounds

Finding Gavin Gibson on the field this season may require a keen eye for the former East Carolina and Maryland defensive back.

That isn’t because Gibson doesn’t stand out, it’s because he could well line up somewhere different on almost every snap because that’s his forte and why he will finish his college football career this fall at North Carolina.

The term “Swiss Army Knife” is often used in basketball referring to multidimensional players. It’s not generally associated with football players, but if it was, Gibson could adopt that tag. And that’s why he chose the Tar Heels.

“Being able to be in a defense where I could use all my versatility and play under Bill,” he told Tar Heel Illustrated.

Gibson knows that because legendary coach and new UNC head man Bill Belichick told him.

“They said they like me because I’m a guy that can do a lot of things,” Gibson said. “I’m not a guy they can just stick in a box and use me one dimensionally. They said I’m a very versatile player.

“Bill Belichick himself I’m a very good versatile player and I will be able to do a lot of things; playing safety, playing linebacker, playing off the edge of the defense, or playing both corner positions. He can see me playing 7 out of the 11 positions on defense.”

Last season alone, Gibson got snaps at free safety, wide corner, slot corner, in the box (179 times) and on the defensive line (49 times) as a DB. The same went for his two seasons at Maryland, in addition to play on just about every special teams unit.

So, Carolina fans looking for Gibson may have to act like a quarterback and check down, and eventually he will be found.

As we are doing all spring and summer, here is a dive into Gibson’s numbers:





2024 Stats:

*13 games, 630 snaps, 48 tackles, 8 missed tackles, 2 sacks, 1 QB hit, 3 hurries, 23 STOPs (plays that result in failures by the opposing offense), 3 INTs, was targeted 52 times allowing 37 receptions for 33 yards and 2 TDs

Career Stats:

*33 games, 945 snaps, 84 tackles, 11 missed tackles, 2 sacks, 1 QB hit, 4 hurries, 36 STOPs, 82 targets allowing 58 catches for 544 yards, 2 TDs, with 3 INTs, and 5 PBUs.





2025 Outlook:

Gibson is an interesting player. He didn’t consider any other schools than UNC mainly because he wanted to test himself in front of Belichick. He can do a lot of things but can he start with the competition for those spots? Time will tell, but it’s likely he gets on the field, and considering how multiple he is, look for Gibson to have a role this season.