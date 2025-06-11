UNC to play at Kentucky in next season's ACC/SEC Challenge

North Carolina will hit the road for the first time in the ACC/SEC Challenge next basketball season, as the Tar Heels travel to Lexington, KY, to take on Kentucky at Rupp Arena, according to multiple reports.

The Tar Heels hosted Tennessee and Alabama in the first two years of the Challenge, which replaced the ACC/Big Ten Challenge that lasted for more than two decades.

UNC and UK played annually rotating home and away for 14 years through 2014 but the series stopped when both programs agreed to take part in the annual CBS Sports Classic, which remains ongoing. The Heels and Wildcats have played several times in that event most recently in December 2023 in Atlanta.

This will be UNC’s first trip to Rupp Arena since December 2014 when top-ranked UK beat the Tar Heels 84-70. Overall, Carolina is 2–5 at Rupp Arena. In the series, UNC leads the series 25–18, including 6–8 in all games in Lexington, Ky.

The rest of the schedule:

UNC at Kentucky

Florida at Duke

Virginia at Texas

NC State at Auburn

Clemson at Alabama

Louisville at Arkansas

Oklahoma at Wake Forest

SMU at Vanderbilt

Texas A&M at Pitt

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

Miami at Ole Miss

LSU at Boston College

Virginia Tech at South Carolina

Tennessee at Syracuse

Missouri at Notre Dame

Georgia at Florida State