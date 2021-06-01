No. 25: Bobby Jones

*Publisher's note: THI is ranking the top 25 basketball players in UNC history, gauging each player solely on their careers as Tar Heels. NBA accomplishments do not factor into these rankings.

No. 25

Name: Bobby Jones

Position: Forward

Jersey #: 34

Years: 1971-74

Honors: All-America in 1974; First-team All-ACC 1974, second-team All-ACC 1973; All-NIT team 1973; Jersey in honored in the Dean Dome; Naismith Hall of Fame (inducted 2019).

Notable Stats: Shot 66.8 percent from the floor in 1972, which is the second highest total in ACC history; Career averages of 13.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game; shot 60.8 percent for his career (4th highest in school history); 47th all-time at UNC with 1,264 points; 17th all-time at UNC with 817 rebounds; 11th single-season rebounding total with 348 in 1973; averaged a double-double (15 points, 10.5 rebounds) in 1973.

In Closing: It's been said that to fully appreciate Bobby Jones’ game you had to see him play and how he seemingly affected everyone and everything on the floor. A great defensive player, Jones never backed down on either end of the court. And perhaps his defensive prowess shined through more than ever in Carolina's other dramatic win over Duke in 1974.

On the road, Jones intercepted a pass against the Blue Devils with just seconds left, raced down the court and scored right before the buzzer sounded giving the Tar Heels the win.

Jones was a highly efficient player who could have exceled on any Carolina team regardless of style or era. A very good offensive player who meshed well with whatever Dean Smith wanted his team to run, and also an Olympian, Jones was the quintessential representative of the program and basketball the way Smith wanted the game played.



