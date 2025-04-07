North Carolina has interest in Xaivian Lee

Xaivian Lee is a point guard prospect that the North Carolina coaching staff is prioritizing, a source with knowledge of the situation told Tar Heel Illustrated on Monday. The same source also informed THI that Lee is on a list of with several others of the top available players at that position. Tre Holloman is currently the only other one THI can confirm at this time that has been contacted.

Just a few of the other programs that have been mentioned with Lee are Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, St. John's and others as well as a return to Princeton.