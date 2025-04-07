Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 7, 2025
North Carolina has interest in Xaivian Lee
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
Xaivian Lee (Photo by https://goprincetontigers.com)

Xaivian Lee is a point guard prospect that the North Carolina coaching staff is prioritizing, a source with knowledge of the situation told Tar Heel Illustrated on Monday. The same source also informed THI that Lee is on a list of with several others of the top available players at that position. Tre Holloman is currently the only other one THI can confirm at this time that has been contacted.

Just a few of the other programs that have been mentioned with Lee are Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, St. John's and others as well as a return to Princeton.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In