North Carolina’s basketball program has never seen the kind of personnel transition that has taken place this offseason before, as the modern wild-west era of college athletics hit the blueblood head on.

Seven Tar Heels with eligibility remaining left the program for other schools, and one signed member of the class of 2023 decided this summer to part ways and find another school as well.

That’s a hefty load, and certainly some quality talent moved on. But did UNC get better through the portal? Might the numbers suggest the Heels did just that, even their only five new players replace the seven that left?

Let’s examine: