Offense Tuesday: Lampkin & Copenhaver

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays during football season means some of North Carolina’s players are available to the media at the Kenan Football Center.
And this week, the two offensive players we spoke with are offensive guard Willie Lampkin and tight end John Copenhaver.
The Tar Heels (3-0) are next in action Saturday at home against James Madison (2-0) for a noon start at Kenan Stadium.
Below are videos of our interviews with Lampkin and Copenhaver plus some tidbits from what they had to say:
Willie Lampkin, Sr., OL
5-11, 290
*Lampkin has played 200 snaps this season and allowed no sacks or hurries but has allowed one pressure. His pass blocking grade is 86.8 and run blocking grade is 76.3.
*For his career, Lampkin has played 3,471 snaps, 1,016 with UNC.
*Lampkin discussed D3 transfer center Zach Grenberg’s play the last two weeks; Jacolby Criswell being more vocal this week; O-line coach Randy Clements being back at practice this morning after spending the weekend in the hospital; Omarion Hampton doing his thing; Trevyon Green’s play and more.
John Copenhaver, Sr., TE
6-3, 240
*Copenhaver is tied with fellow tight end Bryson Nesbit for the team lead with eight receptions each. He has 69 yards and a TD as well in 169 snaps.
*For his career, Copenhaver has played 1,140 snaps and has caught 43 passes for 579 yards and 6 TDs.
*Copenhaver was asked about Criswell and what he does well; how many of his 6 receptions from Criswell last weekend were check downs; being roommates with Criswell a few years ago and the conversations they had about Criswell returning to UNC; and more.