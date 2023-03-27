In one of the busiest days in recent memory, Paxson Wojcik, announced via Twitter around 6:30 P.M. that he has committed to North Carolina.

The announcement comes literally off the heels of an official visit to Chapel Hill over the weekend.

Wojcik is a 6-foot-4, 205 senior who played two seasons at Loyola (Chicago) before transferring to Brown in the Ivy League for his third and fourth years. He lists his hometown as Charleston, South Carolina and played his high school ball at Lu Lumiere in Indiana which is one of the national powerhouse programs.

If the last name sounds familiar, he is the son of former North Carolina assistant coach, Doug Wojcik, who served under Matt Doherty in Chapel Hill from 2000 to 2003. He is currently an assistant coach at Michigan State for the second time. Paxson also has a brother who plays basketball at Harvard.

Wojcik came into his own this past season at Brown. He had career highs of 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.3 steals. He also had high water marks with the Bears of 54.4 percent shooting, 38 percent three-point shooting, 68.9 percent free throw shooting, 80 made shots, and 57 made three-pointers.

His stellar play landed him a Second Team-All Ivy League selection. He also was named to the prestigious All-Ivy League Academic list.

Just over half of his shot attempts at Brown (265 of 518) were of the three-point variety. Wojcik is a strong rebounder from the guard position which allowed him to get four double-doubles this past season. His numbers were not big, but they were consistent. He scored over 20 points in five games, including his last three, and finished in double figures in 24 of Brown's 27 games, and his last 15 straight.

Wojcik saved the best for last by scoring his season high of 25 in the finale against Ivy League Champion, Yale. He also had other conference outings of 24, 23, 22, and 20.

He chose the Tar Heels over the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Butler, Cal, Cincinnati, Kansas, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, SMU, South Carolina, Stanford, and Vanderbilt.

The shooting guard's announcement came just a very short time after Caleb Love's move into the transfer portal. Love played the same position for North Carolina the past three seasons.

UNC has had six players enter the portal, so it is a safe bet that Wojcik will be just the first of several transfers to join next seasons roster in what promises to be a very hectic off-season.