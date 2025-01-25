Powell Defending the Inbound Plays Key in Carolina's Win

(Photo by Darren Tart/THI)

CHAPEL HILL - On Saturday, North Carolina found itself 18.9 seconds away from a third-straight loss and a Quad 4 defeat at the hands of Boston College. The Eagles, who held an 89-87 advantage, just had one task: inbound the basketball. As the Tar Heels were whistled for four fouls up to that point, Boston College needed three successful inbound attempts to reach the bonus and all but put the game out of reach. Unfortunately for the Eagles, UNC freshman Drake Powell’s defensive assignment was to swarm the inbounder. BC’s first inbound attempt, captained by guard Fred Payne, ended in a deflection by Powell, who matched the sophomore step for step. His efforts nearly resulted in a turnover, but instead whittled away .3 seconds from the clock as it touched down on the baseline. Still leading by two, the Eagles made a change, sticking 6-foot-3 guard Chas Kelley as the inbounder. Thanks in part to UNC’s successful off-ball defense and the activity of Powell on Kelley, the Tar Heels forced a five-second violation, which allowed for the eventual game-tying basket from junior Seth Trimble. For Powell, guarding the inbounder was easy, and relied on one thing. “[I was] reading his eyes,” he said after the win. With 13.2 seconds remaining in regulation, Boston College still possessed the chance to hamper UNC’s tournament aspirations and hand it its second consecutive loss on its home floor. Staring down a forced and rushed last second shot attempt, it called timeout, which gave it the opportunity to draw up a play, but also meant it still had one other task: inbound the basketball. Unfortunately for the Eagles, UNC freshman Drake Powell’s defensive assignment once again was to swarm the inbounder, whgo was right in front of BC's bench with 4.4 seconds remaining.

“Drake is incredible. It is such a blessing to have a guy like Drake on your team first of all, but especially in those moments.There’s a reason we have him on the ball. There’s a reason he’s on the ball every single inbounds possession. He’s special in those moments.” UNC G Seth Trimble on Drake Powell