RJ Davis will use his Covid year and return to North Carolina for a fifth basketball season, he formally announced Wednesday morning.

The ACC Player of the Year this past season, and a consensus first-team All-American, Davis had until April 27 to submit his name for the NBA Draft. So, the announcement calms so uneasiness by UNC fans hoping he would indeed come back for one more season.

In 37 games, Davis led the ACC in scoring averaging 21.2 points per game. He also averaged 3.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, shot 42.8% from the field, 39.8% from 3-point range, and 87.3% from the free throw line. He also won the Jerry West Award, which goes to the top shooting guard in the country.

“I just love putting on this jersey,” Davis said after the Tar Heels’ loss to Alabama in the Sweet 16. “I love playing for Coach Davis and the rest of the coaching staff, and playing for Carolina fans.”

Davis was asked multiple times late in the season about the prospect of returning, and maintained it wasn’t on his radar at the time, and he would eventually deal with it after the season ended. His coach, however, replied when he was asked about possibly getting a fifth year from the White Plains, NY, native.

“If RJ decided not to come back for an extra COVID year, I’m in 100 percent support of that,” Hubert Davis said. “If he would come back, I am in 100% support of that. I’m glad that our players have choices.”

Davis finished the campaign No. 5 on UNC’s all-time scoring list with 2,088 points, trailing Sam Perkins, Phil Ford, Armando Bacot, and Tyler Hansbrough, who it Carolina’s leader with 2,872 points.

Thus, Davis is 784 points behind Hansbrough, and interestingly, he scored 784 points this past season.

Also, after the Tar Heels’ loss in the NCAA Tournament, Davis was asked about the season, Carolina winning 29 games, the outright ACC regular season title, and being a No. 1 seed in the big dance. And this was coming off a disappointing year in which UNC became the first preseason No. 1 team to not make the NCAAs.

“I feel like me and Mando (Armando Bacot) have a lot of love for this place, and we didn’t want things to end how it did last year,” Davis said. “We wanted to come back and restore success in this program… This sucks because of how much we believe in each other, and we could have done a lot of really great things with this team.”

They accomplished that goal, and now Davis has a chance to add more to his personal legacy and further entrench North Carolina in its rightful perch among the top of college basketball.