The University of North Carolina officially dedicated the playing floor at the home of the men’s basketball team as the “Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center.”

The dedication came at a men’s basketball reunion attended by more than 300 former and current Tar Heel players and coaches Friday night at the Smith Center.

Pictured are (l-r) Ed McMahan (Trustee), Lowry Caudill (Trustee), William Keyes (Trustee), Chuck Duckett (Trustee), Head Coach Roy Williams, Chancellor Carol L. Folt, Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham and Haywood Cochrane (Trustee).

Former Tar Heel players Marvin Williams, Hubert Davis and Scott Williams (Coach Williams’ son) spoke at the ceremony, as did Chancellor Folt, Bubba Cunningham and Coach Williams.

Williams is 424-126 in 15 years as UNC’s head coach. He’s led the Tar Heels to three national championships, four national title game appearances, five Final Fours, eight regular season ACC titles and three ACC Tournament championships.

